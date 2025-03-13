Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 798k

The Picross experts at Jupiter have this week announced a new crossover release officially titled Picross S Doraemon & F Characters Edition.

It will be launching for the Switch eShop later this month on 26th March 2025 and pre-orders are now live. This new crossover entry will set you back $10.99 (or your regional equivalent) and has a file size of 211 MB. To top it off, there's a demo you can download right now!

This new entry in the Picross S series welcomes characters from the world of Fujiko.F.Fujio and includes 28 works all up. The usual modes are also included and the game is loaded with all sorts of puzzles which can be mastered thanks to the simple and "easy-to-follow" rules.

Here's the official description on Nintendo's website, along with some screenshots:

From universally adored classics like Doraemon and Kiteretsu Encyclopedia to the more mature SF Short Stories, this collaboration features an incredible lineup of 28 works in total. Solve Picross puzzles to bring iconic characters and memorable scenes to life as charming pixel art. Enjoy solving puzzles solo or with friends and family, and immerse yourself in the nostalgia and fresh discoveries of Fujiko·F·Fujio’s timeless creations! The game features four Picross modes familiar from the Picross S series: Picross, Mega Picross, Color Picross, and Clip Picross, as well as the Extra bonus content. The number of puzzles is 150 each for Picross and Mega Picross and 5 for Clip Picross for a total of 200 piece puzzles of 40 each, 30 for Color Picross and 5 for Extra. Picross is a picture crossword puzzle game where you follow hint number to complete a picture. With simple, easy-to-follow rules, it's a game anyone can play!

Jupiter has worked on many other Picross crossovers during the Nintendo Switch generation. Just last week, Nintendo also added the company's Game Boy classic Mario's Picross to the Switch Online service.