Nintendo's systems haven't always had the best third-party support, but the Switch 2 has got off to an incredibly strong start with developers and publishers you might not have even expected to see once upon a time now bringing major IP to this new hardware.

The firm has acknowledged this strong support once again in its latest financial results briefing, with Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa mentioning how the Switch 2 officially has the "largest third-party software lineup" ever for new Nintendo hardware.

"Not only have we already seen multiple hit first-party titles, but we have also had many software publishers on board from the very beginning, resulting in the most extensive launch-year lineup out of any of our dedicated video game platforms."

Although it's early days in the system's life, Furukawa further notes how software publishers have already released a "rich lineup of titles" catering to both "gamers and families". Attached to his comments is a graphic, highlighting the many third-party games that have been released and announced for the Switch 2 so far. This also includes some indie hits.

As you can see, there are games such as CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 and some upcoming games Switch 2 players can look forward to next year include Yakuza 3 Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties from SEGA, Resident Evil Requiem from Capcom, and Elden Ring from Bandai Namco.

As we've already highlighted, Nintendo's first-party library for the Switch 2 has also got off to a strong start with Mario Kart World shifting 9.57 million units, and Donkey Kong Bananza has hit 3.49 million units. There's also plenty of other upcoming first-party titles to look forward to for the remainder of 2025 including Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, which is out this week, and then there's Kirby Air Riders in November and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond in December.