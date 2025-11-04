Mario Tennis Fever
Nintendo's latest financial data is here, and as expected, the company has reconfirmed the release dates and windows for its upcoming line-up of games.

We're still kind of astounded that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has a firm release date, and the fact that it's now so close is just too exciting! Otherwise, this is a pretty solid look at the immediate future, and while much of it is still made up of Switch 2 Editions (yes, including Prime 4 itself), there are also a bunch of completely new titles for the new console.

So let's dive in, shall we?

Nintendo Switch 2

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment - 6th November 2025
Kirby Air Riders - 20th November 2025
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 4th December 2025
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 15h January 2026
Mario Tennis Fever - 12th February 2026
Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park - Spring 2026
Yoshi and the Mysterious Book - Spring 2026
Pokémon Pokopia - 2026
Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave - 2026
Splatoon Raiders - TBC

Nintendo Switch

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - 4th December 2025
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream - Spring 2026
Rhythm Heaven Groove - 2026
Pokémon Champions - 2026

Quite the line-up, huh? Nintendo notes that release dates are subject to change, while also clarifying that Hyrule Warriors is only a Nintendo product outside of Japan (Koei Tecmo is handling publishing duties in the country). Pokémon Pokopia, meanwhile, will be published by The Pokémon Company in Japan.

Which games are you hoping to pick up from the upcoming line-up? Let us know with a comment in the usual place.

