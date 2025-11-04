Nintendo's latest financial data is here, and as expected, the company has reconfirmed the release dates and windows for its upcoming line-up of games.
We're still kind of astounded that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has a firm release date, and the fact that it's now so close is just too exciting! Otherwise, this is a pretty solid look at the immediate future, and while much of it is still made up of Switch 2 Editions (yes, including Prime 4 itself), there are also a bunch of completely new titles for the new console.
So let's dive in, shall we?
Nintendo Switch 2
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment - 6th November 2025
Kirby Air Riders - 20th November 2025
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 4th December 2025
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 15h January 2026
Mario Tennis Fever - 12th February 2026
Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park - Spring 2026
Yoshi and the Mysterious Book - Spring 2026
Pokémon Pokopia - 2026
Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave - 2026
Splatoon Raiders - TBC
Nintendo Switch
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - 4th December 2025
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream - Spring 2026
Rhythm Heaven Groove - 2026
Pokémon Champions - 2026
Quite the line-up, huh? Nintendo notes that release dates are subject to change, while also clarifying that Hyrule Warriors is only a Nintendo product outside of Japan (Koei Tecmo is handling publishing duties in the country). Pokémon Pokopia, meanwhile, will be published by The Pokémon Company in Japan.