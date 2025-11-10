Nintendo has announced a brand new Nintendo Direct focusing on The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is coming later this week.

On Wednesday, 12th November 2025 at 6am PST / 9am EST / 2pm GMT, Nintendo will be debuting the first proper trailer to the sequel to Nintendo and Illumination's 2023 box office smash, The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

A YouTube premiere has already been set up, and you'll be able to watch it right here.





Watch here: pic.twitter.com/wskr1cGPnQ Join us on Wednesday, November 12th at 14:00 (UK time) for a Nintendo Direct, featuring the world premiere of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie official trailer. No game information will be included in this presentation.Watch here: https://t.co/LbIlbTeuZc November 10, 2025

We've had one brief teaser of the movie during September's Nintendo Direct, which confirmed the film's official title. But other than that, we know little else other than it will be arriving in cinemas on 3rd April 2026.

Well, earlier today, a certain character design may have leaked for a second time. You have to imagine everyone's favourite green dinosaur will be showing up here, yeah?

