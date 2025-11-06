Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube838k

Well here's a dish that we weren't expecting! Team17 and Ghost Town Games have announced that Overcooked 2! - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is being served up today!

As initially revealed back in the September Direct, this is the same old co-op cooking chaos that we all know and love, garnished with some new features to make the most of the beefed-up system.

We've got 4k 60fps gameplay in docked mode, we've got camera integration so everyone's screaming faces can appear on screen, we've got GameShare for playing with pals on one copy of the game, heck, there's even a new chef: The Pristine Platinum Platypus.

A pretty balanced meal, no? Well, it won't arrive for free. Those with the Switch 1 version of the game will be able to upgrade for £7.99 / €9.99 / $9.99, or you can pick up the full Switch 2 Edition for £24.99 / €29.99 / $29.99 on the eShop. There is a 20% discount running on the storefront for one week only, so you can sneak in and grab an early bird offer if you want to plate up soon.

And for all those wondering, yes, there is cross-progression for this release, so all of your precious DLC and save data can be transferred over to the new edition without any troubles — nobody wants to see those three-star runs go to waste.

A spot of Overcooked can be a dangerous game over the holiday season, but with the right chefs in the kitchen, we're ready to head back in for another good old giggle.