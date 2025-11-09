Crash Bandicoot hasn't been sighted for a while now, but Crash fans think they might have spotted something that could be tied to a new game project or at least a return in some way or form.

This development comes from the official Beenox social media account. Beenox, in case you need a refresher, is the same team that worked on Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled and has also helped out with Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time.

Earlier this week, the developer uploaded a banner featuring Crash in a kart and then removed it shortly after. What's interesting about this is it appears to be based on Crash's character model from the fourth outing - a title that was released well after the most recent racing game.

So, that's it for now, but if there are any other significant updates or developments here, we'll be sure to let you know.

Interestingly, this happens to follow a rumour in October about Crash Bandicoot potentially getting his own animation on Netflix. If you missed it, it's claimed WildBrain Studios - the same team behind Sonic Prime (and also helping out with the upcoming Minecraft animated series on Netflix) is behind it. 2026 will also mark Crash's 30th anniversary.

For now, the current stories circulating about Crash Bandicoot are just rumours - so nothing has been officially confirmed or announced, and there's no guarantee this discovery will necessarily lead to a new project, reveal or update.