Crash Bandicoot has been revitalised over the past decade, and there are now reports Netflix has greenlit a new animated series.

According to What's on Netflix, this new series will apparently be created by WildBrain Studios, the same team behind Sonic Prime. Sonic's show had a three-season run, with 23 episodes in total between December 2022 and January 2024. This studio is also helping out with a Minecraft animated series for Netflix.

Here's the full scoop about Crash's supposed animated series:

What's on Netflix: "Netflix isn’t done with bringing some of the most prolific video game adaptations to your screens. We’ve learned that Netflix has been quietly developing a Crash Bandicoot animated series, which comes from the same studio as Sonic Prime."

Crash Bandicoot's most recent video game outing was the multiplayer-focused Crash Team Rumble in 2023. Before this, fans got games like Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, and the new entry Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time.

If we hear any official announcements or confirmation about this animation, we'll let you know.