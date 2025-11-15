We've got some good news for theme park enthusiasts today, with Atari announcing a RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition physical release for Switch. Pre-orders are now available for $29.99 (or your regional equivalent) from the official Atari website, and the game will ship next year in March 2026.
This "Complete Edition" of RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 was originally released on the eShop in 2020 and has been "reimagined" for Switch. It features over 300 coasters and rides, 500 scenery pieces, 60 shops and services, 20 animals, and also includes all of the content from the Soaked! and Wild! expansion packs.
