We've got some good news for theme park enthusiasts today, with Atari announcing a RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition physical release for Switch. Pre-orders are now available for $29.99 (or your regional equivalent) from the official Atari website, and the game will ship next year in March 2026.





🚢 Ships March 3, 2026pic.twitter.com/86JRwXbdfY RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition physical pre-orders just opened! 🎢🚢 Ships March 3, 2026 https://t.co/jaI00rqN7Z November 14, 2025

This "Complete Edition" of RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 was originally released on the eShop in 2020 and has been "reimagined" for Switch. It features over 300 coasters and rides, 500 scenery pieces, 60 shops and services, 20 animals, and also includes all of the content from the Soaked! and Wild! expansion packs.

You can find out more about this Complete Edition in our review and previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.