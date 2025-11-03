We're all waiting for the next mainline Persona game, but there's a reason SEGA and Atlus have sat pretty with Persona 5 for so long: Because it just won't stop selling.

Sega Sammy has published its latest business report (via Persona Central, Push Square), and the Persona 5 series has sold over 13 million units since its debut in 2016. That's up from 10 million back in December 2023.

Series, you ask? Well, that includes the original PS3/4 release, Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5 Strikers, Persona 5 Tactica, and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight. Persona 5: The Phantom X, the mobile game, was not developed by Atlus and is not included.

Back in August, Atlus JP announced that Persona 5 and Personal 5 Royal had sold over 10 million copies alone, making up the huge bulk of that 13k figure, unsurprisingly.

Talking about the growth in repeat sales (for all of Sega's series), Sega says that "In recent years, games have tended to enjoy longer sales lifecycles, and with the growing share of digital downloads, sales of repeat titles have increased accordingly."

In terms of other Persona games that are available on Switch (or Switch 2), Persona 3 Reload now sits at 2.07 million sales, though these figures are based on sales prior to the Switch 2 version's release.

Well, we are getting a remake of Persona 4 called Persona 4 Revival, though that doesn't appear to be Nintendo bound at the moment. We'll have to wait and see if we'll get to see it on Switch 2.

Have you played any of the Persona 5 games on Switch? Let us know in the comments.