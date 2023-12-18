Atlus has announced that the Persona 5 series has surpassed an incredible 10 million copies sold worldwide. Now, the obvious caveat here is that we're talking about several games rather than just one, with the series comprised of the original Persona 5, its comprehensive Royal sibling, Persona 5 Strikers, Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight, and Persona 5 Tactica.

Still, 10 million is nevertheless a commendable feat and just goes to show the sharp increase in the franchise's popularity. Switch owners had been clamouring for Persona 5 for years before it was finally confirmed to launch on October 21st, 2022. Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden followed in January 2023 before Persona 5 Tactica launched across all platforms on November 17th, 2023.





To celebrate, check out this special thank-you illustration from Shigenori Soejima! Thank you so much to our players for your continued support.#P5R #P5S #P5T pic.twitter.com/uTdN85VgsS The worldwide sales of the Persona 5 series have surpassed 10 million units! 🎉To celebrate, check out this special thank-you illustration from Shigenori Soejima! Thank you so much to our players for your continued support. #P5D December 15, 2023

The Persona 5 games are currently on sale on the Switch eShop, with Strikers benefiting from a 70% discount while Royal settles for 50% off its usual asking price. The sale is scheduled to end on December 31st, 2023, so you still have a handful of days left if you're looking to join in the fun.