Nintendo's rollout of new albums for its Nintendo Music app continues this week with the release of Kirby's Dream Buffet soundtrack.

This full-course multiplayer competition originally made its debut on the Switch eShop in 2022, and the album uploaded today contains a whopping 115 tracks, with a runtime of 4 hours and 57 minutes. We'll add these songs to this post shortly.

"Featuring tracks such as I'm a Hungry Pink Puffball!, Love, Love, Alivel, and more."

This Kirby album joins various other Kirby music on this app including tracks from Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Kirby Star Allies, Kirby's Dream Land, and even the "special releases" for the upcoming game Kirby Air Riders.

The Nintendo Music app recently celebrated its first anniversary. You can find out more about this in our previous coverage. To listen to this soundtrack on the mobile app, you'll also need to have an active Switch Online membership.