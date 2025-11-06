Switch 2 eShop - New Releases

Goodnight Universe (Skybound Games, 11th Nov, $19.99) - You are Isaac, a 6-month-old baby, developing mysterious psychic powers. What you want most is to be loved and accepted by your family, but a secretive tech corporation wants you for their own. The game features an immersive “face-tracking” mode, expanding on the innovative use of camera-based technology that the development team is known for.

Biped 2 (Postmeta Games, 5th Nov, $17.99) - Biped 2 is the sequel of the exciting game about two charming bipedal robots, Aku and Sila, who rely on each other and embark on incredible adventures side by side. Dive into the groovy co-op action-adventure game, full of puzzles, friendship, support, and fun! After brave bipeds had reactivated all the beacons on Earth, they received a strange signal from a faraway planet. This can mean only one thing - someone is calling out for help!

Bomb Kitten (eastasiasoft, 12th Nov, $4.99) - Play as Bomb Kitten, a cunning black cat in a red cape, in this old-school action puzzler! Blast through grid-based stages, outsmart enemies, and use bombs to clear paths—but watch for spikes and traps. Collect hidden items, master 50 explosive challenges, and reach the exit ladder to escape these labyrinthine halls!

Boxes: Lost Fragment (Snapbreak Games, 6th Nov, $14.99) - As a legendary thief, your next assignment lures you into a grand and lavish mansion. There you find a series of puzzle boxes, designed for an unknown purpose. Suddenly, you realize that this is no ordinary building and that you are no longer in control of what is unfolding, and perhaps never were. What should have been a quick in-and-out, turns into your own harrowing struggle for freedom and answers.

Brain Workout! Spinning Animal Puzzle (TT, 6th Nov, $6.99) - This is a puzzle game where you rotate panels to align animals that are placed in random directions. The controls are simple—just observe the image carefully and tap the panel you want to rotate! Depending on how fast you clear the stage, you’ll earn 1 to 3 animals. A hint button becomes available over time and can be used up to three times. It will automatically align one row of panels in the correct direction, so you can relax even if you get stuck. It’s simple yet surprisingly deep— perfect for a quick and fun brain workout! Try to earn 3 animals on every stage!

Celestial Fall (EpiXR Games, 6th Nov, $4.99) - In this game, you follow the protagonist who initially fell from heaven back into the sky. The game is a unique combination of a third-person platformer and a light-hearted exploration game with an almost philosophical story-telling. It is highly stylized and surprises with breathtaking environments, a surreal world full of beauty and grace, and a couple of small environmental puzzles that blend perfectly into the peaceful yet stunning environments. Will you be able to make it back into heaven? Find it out.

Chicken Police: Into the HIVE! (Joystick Ventures, 6th Nov, $24.99) - Chicken Police: Into the HIVE! is a character-driven, story-rich, film-noir detective adventure in which you must uncover a complex, world-scale conspiracy by gathering clues, interrogating suspects, and solving puzzles. Sonny and Marty, the Wilderness's toughest detectives, are about to embark on the biggest case of their lives, which will take them through the insect underworld and force them to face the darkest reaches of their past.

Chronoquartz (Infinite Stairs, 6th Nov, $8.99) - In Chronoquartz, every move matters! You have 10 turns per loop: explore, solve puzzles, and use your past knowledge to progress. You'll need to use the knowledge gained from previous loops to progress further in the game. This will allow you to open coded doors, take secret passages, know the location of objects, and discover the fastest paths to reach your destination.

Cloud to Gold (Afil Games, 6th Nov, $3.49) - Follow the rainbow, find the gold! In Cloud to Gold, every puzzle is a magical mix of logic and charm. You play as a mischievous leprechaun on a quest to push clouds, fill holes, and create rainbow paths that lead straight to the legendary pot of gold. The rules are simple but the challenge is clever.

Dark Quest 4 (Brain Seal Entertainment, 5th Nov, $17.99) - Dark Quest returns with its fourth installment - a turn-based strategy adventure inspired by the legendary HeroQuest board game. Enter a realm of perilous dungeons, cunning traps, and powerful magic as you lead your party of heroes against the forces of the Dark Sorcerer.

Dollmare (Feardemic, 6th Nov, $4.99) - You were desperate for money and accepted a shady job at a doll factory. What seemed like an easy way to make a quick buck turned out to be something much more sinister.

Drifties (Entity3, 1st Nov, $0.99) - Get ready for racing that’s all speed, style, and chaos. This is arcade action at its most colorful, where every corner is made for drifting and every bump can send a rival flying. Race through 40 wild stages spread across four vibrant worlds, from sun-soaked city streets to snowy mountain passes and foggy night tracks. Each race is three laps of pure mayhem, with two rivals on your tail and only your drifting skills to keep you ahead.

EGGCONSOLE MUGEN NO SHINZOU II PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise, 6th Nov, $6.49) - This is a role-playing game released in Japan by XTAL SOFT in 1985. After escaping the Mugen Realm in the previous title, the protagonist supposedly returned home but instead found themselves in Elder Einh, a different world. Thus, they must embark on another adventure to return. Like its predecessor, the game features top-down exploration and encounter-based, command battles. However, symbol-based enemy encounters now let players evade foes and progress.

Everdawn Isle (Downmeadowstreet, 7th Nov, $4.99) - Explore. Discover. Uncover the secrets of the Isle. Welcome to Everdawn Isle, a vast open-world adventure set on a mysterious island brimming with hidden wonders, ancient ruins, and untold stories.

Figure It Out: The Tantrum Simulator (Pat-o-logic Studio, 31st Oct, $7.19) - When a woman gets angry, the world trembles - windows shatter, volcanoes erupt, and people cower in fear! It’s your job to save the world by taming her tantrums. In this fast-paced puzzle game, you race against the clock to arrange comic-style illustrations using subtle hints, piecing together the chain of events that sparked each meltdown.

Final Frontier Story (Kairosoft, 5th Nov) - Dodge lasers and explore! Planetary Development Simulation. Build your very own warm and friendly intergalactic city in the cold vacuum of space! Expect close encounters of the third, fourth, and maybe even fifth kind!

Finding Chuchu (ODDCADIA, 6th Nov, $11.00) - “Finding Chuchu” is a thrilling arcade shooting game that anyone can easily enjoy. Players dodge waves of enemy bullets while using a variety of magic spells, adding a touch of strategy to the classic shoot-'em-up experience.

Fish Rescue! Pull the Pin (globalgamestudio, 1st Nov, $3.99) - Think fast, pull smart, and rescue the fish! Dive into an ocean of puzzles where every move counts. Your mission is simple — pull the correct pins to guide the water, remove obstacles, and save the trapped fish. But beware! Dangerous lava, cunning traps, and tricky mechanics stand between you and victory. Each level brings new challenges that test your logic, timing, and creativity. The right pull can save the day, but one wrong move could spell disaster.

Gas Station: Idle Simulator (Fun Games Studio, 7th Nov, $4.99) - Welcome to Gas Station: Idle Simulator, where you turn a dusty roadside stop into the busiest pit stop in town. Start small—one pump, no-name snacks, maybe a bathroom if you’re lucky. Then build it into a customer-packed powerhouse. Refuel cars, restock shelves, grill the perfect hot dog, and keep the line moving. Add pumps, open a café, upgrade your toilets (trust us, it matters), and keep drivers smiling while you count the cash.

Golden Sunshine Beside You (moesoft, 7th Nov, $21.99) - Hikari Hoshimiya, an extremely shy transfer student, is actually the daughter of a strict and prestigious family. Yuma Kōsaka, who ends up sitting next to her, is assigned as her caretaker, and the two gradually begin to connect. However, the presence of a fiancé chosen by her parents stands in their way. This is a pure love visual novel about a fragile blonde girl who makes the resolve to give up everything for love.

HELLO KITTY AND FRIENDS: FREEZE TAG PARTY (Nighthawk Interactive, 6th Nov, $39.99) - Hello Kitty and Friends: Freeze Tag Party is an action game where popular Sanrio characters play an exciting game of tag in a magical world! Choose to be either the Challenger (runner) or the Hunter (chaser) and enjoy thrilling tag matches using each character’s magical skills. Collect Jewels as you play to unlock new characters and dress them up in a variety of adorable outfits. Take on over 70 different missions for an even greater challenge! Step into a dreamlike magical world and enjoy unforgettable moments with all your favorite characters.

House Fighters: Total Mess (Revulo Games, 7th Nov, $6.79) - House Fighters: Total Mess is a PvE aerial arcade shooter where toy planes battle in everyday spaces. Weave between furniture, lamps, and engage in fast-paced dogfights in a vibrant, nostalgia-filled world. No complicated controls, just pure, lighthearted aerial chaos.

Infinite Lives (Mdickie, 31st Oct, $14.99) - Explore infinite possibilities with INFINITE LIVES - where superhumans and subhumans fight for control of the ultimate shared universe! Bursting into the 3rd dimension brings new powers with unprecedented freedom, as a combat system perfected by wrestling is taken to new heights. An ambitious control system supercharges EVERY button, creating a spectrum of abilities that are easy to enjoy yet difficult to master.

Last Order (KujiraDanceRoom, 6th Nov, $19.99) - An abandoned Automata 'Yukiwari' awakens at the end of the sewers, in a graveyard of discarded Automata. Having lost her memory, she still embarks on a journey to reclaim the light her heart longs for - the 'Last Order.'

Mage Arena: Voice of Power (Fun Games Studio, 7th Nov, $7.99) - In Mage Arena: Voice of Power, every battle is fought not with buttons, but with your own voice. Speak with precision, command mystical forces, and watch as your words shape reality in the arena. Your voice is the key to unleashing devastating attacks, shielding yourself from harm, and bending the fight to your will. Step into a living, ever-changing magical island where arenas shift and resources abound.

Mega City Obby (Downmeadowstreet, 7th Nov, $4.99) - The waters have risen, and the only way forward is up. Mega City Obby is a fast-paced parkour adventure where every rooftop, ledge, and broken highway is your path to survival. Precision jumps and quick reflexes will guide you through a massive flooded metropolis built for only the most daring players.

Misson: Mars (Eclipse interactive, 6th Nov, $14.99) - The battle for survival has reached Mars.

In Mission: Mars, you are the last line of defense for Earth’s colonies on the Red Planet. Armed with customizable weapons, explosives, and survival gear, you must face endless waves of hostile alien creatures determined to wipe out humanity.

Moorhuhn 2 (Higgs Games, 31st Oct, $5.59) - The Hunt is On: More Than Just Shooting! Uncover hidden puzzles, secrets, and interactive objects in the wildest chicken hunt of all time. The legendary hunt continues! Experience Moorhuhn 2, the official sequel to the cult classic, perfectly ported for the Nintendo Switch. Strategy is Everything: Every chicken awards points based on its distance and flight path. But true pros know there's more to it than just the birds: hit hidden targets like balloons, frogs, or even a spider to really rack up those points.

Motordoom (Christoph Mueller, 7th Nov, $16.99) - Perform gnarly tricks while defeating grotesque monsters and upgrade your character with demonic offerings to become ever more powerful. Roguelite Horde ShooterCombine your trick combo with kills to earn even more points. Once you land your combo, gain experience points as high as the combo score. Earn enough points and you'll be given the choice of one of three random Demonic Offerings.

My Cozy Aquarium (REDDEER.GAMES, 6th Nov, $2.99) - Feed your finned pals, polish their glassy castle, and keep the waters sparkling—because happy fish = happy you! Collect 300+ quirky swimmers, unlock magical tanks, play cozy mini‑games, and decorate your perfect underwater paradise.

Nitro Karts Racing (Pix Arts, 8th Nov, $5.99) - Hit the track in Nitro Karts Racer, a fast-paced arcade karting adventure where every race fuels your next big win. Earn virtual currency from your victories, and use it to buy brand-new karts—each designed for speed, control, and personality. Race through a lineup of dynamic tracks, from winding forest runs to seaside descents and rugged canyon drops. Every course features thrilling downhill slopes that test your timing, boost control, and racing instincts.

NYAZ ~ OPERATION: OCCUPY HOUSE OF KOBAYASHI ~ (G CHOICE, 5th Nov, $9.90) - Cats—those indispensable beings that bring healing to our human lives. But what if these symbols of comfort took over humans!? Form a party of stray cat adventurers called ‘Adven-Nya’ and venture deep into the dungeon toward the Kobayashi household!

Of Blades & Tails (Pineapple Works, 6th Nov, $12.74) - A turn-based RPG that is action-oriented but rewards a thoughtful approach. Explore a fantastic land populated by different animal tribes. Follow the main story or hunt for treasures in ancient ruins and mysterious dungeons. Develop your character and gain powerful equipment.

Outlanders (Pomelo Games, 6th Nov, $9.99) - Welcome to the Outlands! A faraway place where work is hard but rewarding, where people dream big but stay grounded, where friends become family, and settlements become cities. You will follow the story of a cast of lovable, eccentric, and (mostly) well-intentioned town leaders, as they pursue their dreams and whims, while their paths slowly start to intertwine in surprising, often humorous, sometimes heart-warming ways.

Picronix (Andrei Ivashentsev, 6th Nov, $2.99) - Relax and engage your mind with these relaxing logic puzzles. Solve the number clues to reveal hidden pixel art pictures. Solving each row and column brings you closer to the final image. Enjoy the perfect blend of calm and challenge. A lot unique puzzles await you. They're perfect for a quick break or a long session. Train your brain and find your inner peace.

PyroMind (Untold Tales, 31st Oct, $2.99) - Arguably the most explosive and unforgiving little action puzzler you will ever play. Blow up a friend, play alone or duel a bot. The most unforgiving little puzzler you will ever play, PyroMind is a simultaneously turn-based and real-time game full of bombs, explosions and narrow escapes! Play alone, blow up your friend or challenge a bot in a unique dimension, where everything explodes and one small mistake can blast you to smithereens.

Sokomine (Afil Games, 12th Nov, $4.99) - Grab your helmet and pickaxe, because Sokomine just got explosive! Every puzzle is a mix of brains and blasts. Push mining carts stuffed with dynamite straight into meteors, blow them to pieces, and collect the shiny crystals hiding inside.

Square Brothers (Ratalaika Games, 7th Nov, $4.99) - Two sly siblings, one crazy platforming heist- ready to steal everything that shines? Team up with two green-skinned burglar brothers on a quest for glittering gold. Switch between the tall, lanky thief to reach elevated platforms, and his short, stocky accomplice to slip under narrow gaps. Only by using their unique shapes together can you collect every shiny treasure, snag the key, and escape to the exit.

Strike Force Heroes (IndieArk, 6th Nov, $24.99) - Strike Force Heroes is an oldschool arena shooter rebuilt with modern mechanics with full co-operative and PvP online multiplayer. It melds over the top action with epic story-telling in this intense remake of the hit Flash game. Fight in lush forests, on speeding trains, and atop crashing airplanes, customizing your soldiers with different weapons, skills, and upgrades! Strike Force Heroes has been completely reimagined from the ground-up featuring an expanded campaign with full voice acting, animated cutscenes, challenges, and a brand new loot system.

The Visitor Effect (Pdpartid@games, 7th Nov, $8.99) - Waking Up in the Lie You are R3D, an alien robot trapped in a strange simulation. You don’t know who’s pulling the strings—or why—but something feels off. Every move you make might lead you closer to the truth… or deeper into the deception. How far are you willing to go to break free? Dive into a layered narrative and uncover the hidden motives of those around you. Pay close attention to conversations and search for secret notes—they could hold crucial truths. Don’t let yourself be misled; only the right choices will guide you to freedom when the time comes.

Tiny Lands 2 (Hidden Trap, 6th Nov, $9.99) - Tiny Lands 2 brings finding the differences to the next level! Dioramas mix photorealistic daily objects in 3D, explore from any angle stunning visual scenes with a real sense of handcrafting, and enjoy beautiful experiences with a refreshing visual aesthetic to relax and chill.

Traditional Tactics with SESS-AI 2.0 (Daidai, 6th Nov, $3.74) - This game is Remake of our work "Traditional Tactics Ne+". The changes are as follows: - Adopt "Cheer Magic" instead of Support Card. - Redesign the battle maps. - Use thinking program "SESS-AI 2. 0". - Add a new unit "Sui". - Guest unit is gettable by entering password.

Train Your Focus and Observation Skills: THE Spot-the-Difference Challenge (TT, 6th Nov, $6.99) - Train your eyes and brain by finding the one hidden difference in each photo pair. It’s a simple and fun way to sharpen your focus and thinking.

Trucking School: Truck Simulator Driving 2025 (GBTUI, 31st Oct, $3.99) - Step into the driver’s seat and master the art of heavy vehicle control in Trucking School: Truck Simulator Driving 2025! Learn how to maneuver massive trucks with precision, tackle challenging courses, and handle real-world driving scenarios in a safe, immersive simulation environment. Whether you’re training for logistics, construction, or just love big rigs, this simulator puts you in full control.

UFO Builder (NOSTRA GAMES, 6th Nov, $1.99) - Take control of a new kind of UFO - the Builder! There is nothing to destroy or steal. On the contrary, you can help Earthlings build or rebuild their homes. Fly to construction sites and use the capabilities of your futuristic ships to help. Each house is different, and you must rebuild them piece by piece. Imagine the surprise and gratitude of the inhabitants for such help!

Wildkeepers Rising (Lioncode Games, 12th Nov, $9.99) - Wildkeepers Rising is a whimsical action-RPG roguelite set in a beautiful hand-drawn world that combines the power curve of bullet heaven games with the compulsive fun of a creature collector.

Windswept (Top Hat Studios, 11th Nov, $19.99) - Don't be fooled by its cute charm! The journey home won't be an easy one! Windswept is a love letter to a period of gaming where collectathon platformers reigned supreme, trying again was the norm, and players only had a game manual to guide them. There are over 40 stages to explore, each with their own set of hidden collectibles, bonus challenges and quirky obstacles to overcome. . . or fall victim to!

Winter Burrow (Noodlecake, 12th Nov, $19.99) - Survive the harsh winter and rebuild your childhood burrow as a mouse in Winter Burrow by Pine Creek Games, a cozy woodland survival game. Gather, craft, bake, meet the locals, and try to stay warm.

