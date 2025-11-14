Marvelous has released another update for Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, boosting the game up to ver. 1.2.0 and adding in some cute new bonuses to boot.

The biggie this time is a new batch of 'Happy Bingo' rewards (the minigame introduced in the last update), which are all focused on some particularly stylish sushi chefs. If you've been thinking that your Grand Bazaar has been missing a little bit of shrimp sashimi, these are the ones for you.

Elsewhere, there's your usual handful of bug fixes and balancing adjustments to keep the game running smoothly. The full patch notes were shared on the game's Steam page, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below.

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Ver. 1.2.0

・Added Deluxe Cards Vol. 2 to Happy Bingo

・Balancing adjustments for some fishing rods

・Added recipes for processing tea leaves at the Yellow Windmill

・Fixed issue where warping home with the Travel Stone while triggering the initial Happy Bingo event would result in a progress blocker

・Fixed issue where picking up items would occasionally result in a progress blocker

・Fixed issue preventing bazaar donations and rank ups from functioning properly under select conditions

・Other minor bug fixes

We had a great time with Grand Bazaar when it arrived on Switch 2 earlier this year, and we were particular fans of how gosh darn charming the whole thing is: "Marvelous has really taken a lot of time to perfect the gameplay loop of Grand Bazaar, and that polish has also spilled out into the characters and the visuals." You'll find our full review below.