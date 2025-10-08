We had a blast with Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar when it arrived on Switch and Switch 2 earlier this summer, but we can all agree that it was missing something, right? Something like, we don't know, bingo?

Well, Marvelous has answered the call and has added exactly that in the new ver. 1.1.0 update. Yes, 'Happy Bingo' is the big addition this time around, giving you the daily chance to fill out an activity card and win a prize. You'll need to have reached 'City Bazaar Rank' or higher to unlock the new mode, but with that out of the way, it's bingo a-go-go.

Here's a little more information about the new mode from the Steam game page:

Once you’ve updated the game and reached “City Bazaar Rank,” the Nature Sprites will visit during an event cut scene introducing “Happy Bingo.” Each spot on the card features an everyday activity like fishing or petting animals. Players complete these activities to fill spots on their card until they’ve completed a Happy Bingo! Players then turn in completed cards at the Nature Sprites’ stall, Happy Shoppe, on bazaar days to earn a variety of useful items.

And it's not just bingo, either. Marvelous has thrown a handful of other fixes and tweaks into this update, all of which were shared in an update post on Steam. We've collected these patch notes together for you to check out below:

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar - Ver. 1.1.0

Bingo features added



Fixed issue resulting in a rare game crash



Fixed issue where dismounting from horse would reset bag color to default outfit settings



Fixed issue where pet food bowl would stop functioning properly after rehoming a pet



Adjusted select BGM and sound effect volume



Other minor bug fixes

Addressed Unity security vulnerability

While we had a few small issues with the fishing and sheer number of gameplay systems, we called Grand Bazaar "a fantastic reinvention filled with smart choices and heartfelt polish" in our 8/10 review. You'll find it in full below.