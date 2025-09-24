After being announced just over a week ago during the Japanese Nintendo Direct broadcast, Capcom has shared an updated trailer and a few new details about the upcoming Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection.

The trailer was shown during Capcom's GS2025 Online Program and, as you'd expect from this compilation of DS RPGs, the team has introduced a couple of new features to help modernise the experience and provide a package that loyal fans will love.

These include a toggleable high-resolution filter, an in-game gallery featuring over 1000 pieces of art, a music player — plus "new versions of favourite tracks" — and difficulty and assist settings, which look to include different screen settings, similar to the Castlevania Dominus Collection from Konami and M2.

Plus, in another win for fans, cards that were exclusive to special events and toys will be available in-game. So this is the complete experience for the entire series.

The latest Mega Man collection is due to drop on Switch in 2026, so we'll bring you that release date as soon as we know!

Are you looking forward to the Star Force: Legacy Collection? Shoot for the stars in the comments.