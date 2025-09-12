It's been a busy day thanks to Nintendo's huge hour-long Direct, but the Japanese broadcast still managed to have a surprise in store for us — Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection.

Coming to Switch in 2026, Capcom announced the collection via the Japanese showcase, but also dropped an English trailer, confirming we'd be seeing the remastered set in the West in 2026. The game will also be at this year's Tokyo Game Show.



Mega Man Star Force is a subseries of RPGs that launched on the DS between 2007 and 2009, to coincide with the Blue Bomber's 20th anniversary.

And, in this collection, all three games are included — Mega Man Star Force, Mega Man Star Force 2, and Mega Man Star Force 3, along with their respective additional versions. So, let's break it down:

Mega Man Star Force Leo

Mega Man Star Force Dragon

Mega Man Star Force Pegasus

Mega Man Star Force 2 ZerkerxNinja

Mega Man Star Force 2 ZerkerxSamurai

Mega Man Star Force 3 Black Ace

Mega Man Star Force 3 Red Joker

These games continue to evolve the gameplay from Mega Man Battle Network, though back in the day, many critics thought the newer titles didn't go far enough.

You can check out more details on the collection's official website, but colour us surprised by the announcement!

Let us know your thoughts on the Mega Man Star Force, including this collection, in the comments below!