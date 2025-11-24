We are just one week away from the arrival of MARVEL Cosmic Invasion on Switch and Switch 2, and to mark the occasion, Tribute Games and Dotemu have released the game's opening movie to keep the hype train a-moving.

Now, for those who have been paying attention to all the character reveals and behind-the-scenes looks in recent months, some of this footage might not be all that new; if, however, you're coming in with fresh eyes, be prepared for some Saturday morning cartoon nostalgia.

The opening film provides a neat character-by-character rundown of the game's 15-fighter roster, each reimagined in the '90s cartoon visuals that Tribute has so clearly been inspired by.

We get to see Captain America and Spider-Man taking out Annihilus' bug bros on the streets, Beta Ray Bill and the Silver Surfer handing out beatings in space, and even a handful of familiar foe faces like that of Thanos, Galactus, and Modok.

All in all, it looks like Cosmic Invasion will go a long way to scratch a similar nostalgic itch that the developer/publisher duo hit upon with Shredder's Revenge back in 2022. There's only one week to go until we find out.