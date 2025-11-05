Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube838k

We are mere weeks away from Marvel Cosmic Invasion punching its way onto Switch and Switch 2 on 1st December, and with the full character roster now out in the open, the team at Tribute Games has shared a breakdown of what we can expect from each fighter.

In the above video, the team explains how it assembled a lineup of both familiar and lesser-known faces, and how each character keeps things interesting.

We're sure that many people will be coming to this game only with knowledge of Marvel's big-screen appearances, though the team confesses that it has mainly taken inspiration from the comic books. This means that big players like Nova, Phyla-Vell, and Beta Ray Bill might not immediately stand out as the best-known of the bunch, though Tribute Games writer Yannick Belzil says this is completely intentional:

A good superhero lineup has very recognisable faces, but lesser-known characters as well, because it makes you lean forward. Like, "Who is she? Who is he? Who's that person?" You want to discover new characters, and we wanted to introduce new characters to our audience.

Of course, there are plenty of iconic figures in the game as well, and the video does a good job of also spotlighting the likes of Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Panther and Wolverine.

We'll have to wait until next month before we can pick our favourite fighters, but, as with every glimpse at gameplay footage that we get, we like what we're seeing.