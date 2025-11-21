The upcoming beat 'em up MARVEL Cosmic Invasion by Dotemu and Tribute is getting physical on 13th March 2026 with its Deluxe Edition release for Switch and Switch 2.

This package will come loaded with a steelbook, premium art cards, sticker sheets, a post and a "dazzling collectable tuck-in box". There'll also be a standard edition arriving on the same date, with pre-orders scheduled to go live soon.

A physical copy of MARVEL Cosmic Invasion and special Deluxe Edition box

A premium SteelBook case featuring a striking, hand-drawn illustration of the game’s playable roster and the menacing villain central to MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, Annihilus

A 21.38 x 13.31" poster celebrating MARVEL Cosmic Invasion’s main cast

15 5.32 x 6.69" exclusive art cards, each spotlighting a starring fighter from MARVEL Cosmic Invasion and a snapshot of their incredible powers with holographic effects

Sticker sheets spanning the game’s 15-fighter playable roster, allowing MARVEL Cosmic Invasion’s heroes to keep watch for Annihilus from any lookout points they’re adhered to

The standard edition will be available for $39.99 on Switch and $49.99 on Switch 2 (including a "full cartridge" release), and the Deluxe Edition will be priced at $59.99 on Switch and $69.99 on Switch 2.

If you don't want to wait this long, the eShop version will launch on 1st December 2025 for $29.99 / £26.99.