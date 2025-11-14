Last week, Nintendo kicked off its 'Global Test Ride' demo for the upcoming Switch 2 exclusive, Kirby Air Riders.

Now, ahead of the next test window, Nintendo has released a new patch, bumping the demo up to Version 1.0.1. It addresses multiple issues, so racers can hopefully expect an improved experience this weekend.

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Kirby Air Riders: Ver. 1.0.1 (Released 13th November, 2025)

Addressed the following:

Improved communication stability during online play.

Fixed an issue where City Trial matching sometimes did not successfully connect after a long period of time.

Fixed an issue where City Trial matches would sometimes not start properly.

Fixed an issue where other players’ games might not progress, such as a player experiencing a communication error in a paddock.

Made several other miscellaneous gameplay fixes.

You may still experience matching and communication issues after this update. If a match does not start after 90 seconds or more on the matching screen, try exiting the matching screen. If you cannot exit, try restarting the software.

If you want to know more about this Global Test Ride demo for Kirby Air Riders (including the date and time of the next test), check out our guide here on Nintendo Life.