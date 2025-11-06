Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment finally comes swinging onto Switch 2 today, and as anyone who has already picked up the game will be able to tell you, the soundtrack slaps.

As today is launch day, we now know who to thank for such musical bangers, and it's none other than the music group Monaca — the sound team behind the NieR series.

Age of Imprisonment popped up on the Monaca website today, crediting Keiichi Okabe, Kuniyuki Takahashi, Oliver Good, Keita Inoue, Taichi Joraku for the composition, and Ryuichi Takada for the arrangement.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube838k

The production studio was founded by Okabe back in 2004, and has since provided tunes for games and anime alike, even picking up the coveted 'Best Score/Music' award at the Game Awards 2017 for NieR:Automata.

The team has long served on the NieR series, though you'll also find their works in PS5 titles like Foamstars and Stellar Blade, the excellent Once Upon a Katamari, and they even assisted on a handful of songs in the Smash Bros. Ultimate soundtrack.

This is the first time they've had a Nintendo joint to themselves, mind you, and we are big fans of it. We described the score as "excellent" in our review, and have been leaping back to the music player on more than one occasion to listen to select tracks in isolation.