Earlier this year, Capcom surprised fans with the announcement of a remaster of Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny for the Switch and multiple other platforms.

The same title eventually arrived in March of this year, and now in another update, Capcom has this week released a demo, which you can download right now from the eShop. According to the official description, it will allow players to experience the "gripping prologue" as you dive into the samurai action.

In our review of Onimusha 2 on the Switch, we mentioned how it was a faithful revival of one of the PS2's best games and included plenty of quality-of-life updates and extras that fans (and newcomers) were sure to appreciate.

"Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny is a strong, worthy successor to the original that is now at its absolute best on Switch. Some of it feels dated by modern standards, with fixed camera angles that arguably should have been ditched back in 2002, but it still feels incredibly fun regardless."

Onimusha: Warlords was also previously released on the Switch in 2019, if you want to start from the beginning.