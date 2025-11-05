Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube838k

The original Biped was a charming little co-op adventure that we rather enjoyed here at Nintendo Life, and now its sequel, Biped 2, is out now on Switch.

With support for both online and local multiplayer, friends will need to partner up to complete intriguing physics-based puzzles. The game features improved mechanics and smoother controls, loads more customisation options, new biomes, and more.

The trailer above showcases some really cool modes, with both co-op and competitive play available, and we just love how manic and quirky it all is. If you're unfamiliar with the general premise, the characters are controller by moving the analogue sticks to ambulate their legs separately. It makes for some tricky puzzle-solving and hilarious slapstick gameplay. We can't wait to dive in.

So let's check out the key features:

Team Up!: Play as charming bipedal robots, Aku and Sila, who you may recognize from the first game, and two new adorable characters, who rely on each other and embark on incredible adventures side by side. New Mechanics: Try out new movement types that are smoothly integrated into the game process. Soar gracefully on a hang glider and leave beautiful patterns behind, or conquer ledges and breaks with a grappling hook! Explore New Biomes: Unravel the mysteries of an alien planet and meet new characters, even elementals. Explore unfamiliar environments and be ready to face the challenges that they might bring tailored specifically to the corresponding game modes: solo, two or four player playthrough. Customize Your Bot: Dress up your bipeds for the occasion to impress your new friends. Collect treasures and buy wacky hats. Be unique, or choose pair looks with your partner. Build Your Own: Use Steam Workshop to create your own levels! Share them with the community and check others’ creations as well! The possibilities are limitless, and nothing can stop you on your way to having even more fun!

Biped 2 is available now via the Switch eShop for £16.75 / $19.99.