Update [ ]: After teasing a possible physical release in February, Aspyr has now provided an update - confirming a physical version of the latest trilogy collection Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered.

The Collector's Edition will be available on the Limited Run Games website for $79.99 (or your regional equivalent). It comes with the game and multiple other goodies.

The standard physical edition will also be available for $29.99. Pre-orders for both items open on 13th May 2025.

Original Story:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 812k

[Sun 9th Feb, 2025 14:00 GMT]: Lara Croft returns next week in Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered and it looks like a physical release could be on the way.

Nintendo Everything recently asked Aspyr's Brand Manager Matthew Ray about the chances of a physical version and it seems there'll be an update "soon".

Q. Is there a physical release planned? Aspyr: "Aspyr definitely knows physical collectables are a big part of classic and nostalgic gaming. More details will be shared soon…"

So nothing specific just yet, but it appears similar to the Tomb Raider I-III Remastered collection - with a hard copy version of the trilogy seemingly arriving at a later date (and hopefully with some extra physical goodies).

If you can't hold out this long, the Switch eShop version will be available to download next week on 14th February 2025. It will set you back $29.99 / £26.99 (or the regional equivalent).