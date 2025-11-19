The online multiplayer hit Among Us has dabbled in all sorts of crossovers over the years, and for its latest event, it's teaming up with the insanely popular farming, lifestyle and social sim Stardew Valley.

The Stardew Cosmicube (a special item featuring themed cosmetics you can unlock) will be available from now until 18th February 2026 and is completely "free". During this time, you'll be able to unlock all sorts of goodies.

Here's the official description and below this are the items on offer as part of the Stardew Cosmicube:

"The Stardew Cosmicube will be available for a limited time from Nov 18, 2025 – Feb 18, 2026. And the best part? It’s FREE – get enough Beans and these crops can be all yours. Just get it before it withers away."

Junimo Pet

Krobus Pet

Abigail’s Outfit Skin

Abigail’s Locks Hat

Dance of the Moonlight Jellies Nameplate

Day’s End Nameplate

Feathery Friend – Blue Hat

Feathery Friend – Void Hat

Feathery Friend – White Hat

Grandpa’s Beard Visor

Grandpa’s Nightcap Hat

It’s a New Day Nameplate

Looking For These? Skin

Lewis’s Overalls Skin

Lewis’s Moustache Visor

Lewis’s Cap Hat

Linus’s Hair Hat

Linus’s Beard Visor

Linus’s Leaves Skin

Prized Straw Hat

Mr. Qi’s Suit Skin

Mr. Qi’s Shades Visor

Mr. Qi’s Hat

Sebastian’s Bangs Hat

Sebastian’s Hoodie Skin

Spring’s Parsnip Hat

Summer’s Melon Hat

Void Egg Hat

Work Overalls Skin

This follows the creator of Stardew Valley, Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone, revealing Stardew Valley Switch 2 Edition in September. This version will include Mouse Mode controls, four-player split-screen multiplayer and more. It was also previously confirmed the game was getting a Version 1.7 update.