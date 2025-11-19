The online multiplayer hit Among Us has dabbled in all sorts of crossovers over the years, and for its latest event, it's teaming up with the insanely popular farming, lifestyle and social sim Stardew Valley.
The Stardew Cosmicube (a special item featuring themed cosmetics you can unlock) will be available from now until 18th February 2026 and is completely "free". During this time, you'll be able to unlock all sorts of goodies.
Here's the official description and below this are the items on offer as part of the Stardew Cosmicube:
"The Stardew Cosmicube will be available for a limited time from Nov 18, 2025 – Feb 18, 2026. And the best part? It’s FREE – get enough Beans and these crops can be all yours. Just get it before it withers away."
- Junimo Pet
- Krobus Pet
- Abigail’s Outfit Skin
- Abigail’s Locks Hat
- Dance of the Moonlight Jellies Nameplate
- Day’s End Nameplate
- Feathery Friend – Blue Hat
- Feathery Friend – Void Hat
- Feathery Friend – White Hat
- Grandpa’s Beard Visor
- Grandpa’s Nightcap Hat
- It’s a New Day Nameplate
- Looking For These? Skin
- Lewis’s Overalls Skin
- Lewis’s Moustache Visor
- Lewis’s Cap Hat
- Linus’s Hair Hat
- Linus’s Beard Visor
- Linus’s Leaves Skin
- Prized Straw Hat
- Mr. Qi’s Suit Skin
- Mr. Qi’s Shades Visor
- Mr. Qi’s Hat
- Sebastian’s Bangs Hat
- Sebastian’s Hoodie Skin
- Spring’s Parsnip Hat
- Summer’s Melon Hat
- Void Egg Hat
- Work Overalls Skin
This follows the creator of Stardew Valley, Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone, revealing Stardew Valley Switch 2 Edition in September. This version will include Mouse Mode controls, four-player split-screen multiplayer and more. It was also previously confirmed the game was getting a Version 1.7 update.