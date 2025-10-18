Square Enix has released a new side-by-side comparison video for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. Not only do we get a look at the game's opening cutscene on the Switch 2 in docked mode, but alongside this is a direct comparison to the same moment on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC.

In case you missed it, Square Enix previously confirmed Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will run at a "stable 30 frames per second" on the Switch 2, while offering "smooth performance" and some "crisp visuals".

Other details about the Switch 2 version haven't been revealed just yet, but the first impressions of this version have been relatively positive so far. The game's director has also recently gone into detail about how the team made this version look so "great" while praising Nintendo's new device as a "truly amazing piece of hardware".

A brief look at the gameplay perspective
A brief look at the gameplay perspective — Image: Square Enix

Square Enix mentioned last month how it intends to release a demo for the Switch 2 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade by the end of this year, so if you're still unsure about it, this might help ahead of the full game's arrival on 22nd January 2026.

Will you be picking up this title on the Switch 2 when it launches early next year? Let us know in the comments.