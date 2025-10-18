Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Square Enix has released a new side-by-side comparison video for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. Not only do we get a look at the game's opening cutscene on the Switch 2 in docked mode, but alongside this is a direct comparison to the same moment on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC.

In case you missed it, Square Enix previously confirmed Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will run at a "stable 30 frames per second" on the Switch 2, while offering "smooth performance" and some "crisp visuals".