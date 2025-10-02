It's no secret at this point that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade looks pretty incredible on the Switch 2. We know through the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 and Star Wars Outlaws that the console can handle some pretty graphically intensive ports, but this one really seems to go above and beyond.

According to director Naoki Hamaguchi via Automaton, making sure the lighting from the original remake was retained on Switch 2 was crucial to making the game look great. Instead, processing load from other areas were reduced to get the game running at a stable 30fps.

“I believe lighting is the crucial factor in terms of graphics quality and expression in this day and age."

He goes on to express gratitude that the team has become a model-case for delivering a high-end game on the Switch 2, before delivering some wisdom that other developers would do well to take on board for their own ports in the coming years:

"In our experience, if you just use the hardware properly, you’ll be able to deliver games at the quality players expect. All in all, my honest opinion is that Nintendo Switch 2 is a truly amazing piece of hardware.”

There's only a few months to go until Final Fantasy VII Remake launches on the Switch 2 on 22nd January 2026. We honestly can't wait to see exactly how the game holds up on Nintendo's new hardware, and we're thrilled that Rebirth and the untitled third entry will also be following suit in the months and years to come.