Just in time for the arrival of the Switch 2, the award-winning and highly addictive roguelike bullet shooter Vampire Survivors has received a Nintendo platform update.

Most notably, it adds the cross-save feature to the Switch version – meaning you can now play your original or preferred save file across all the platforms you own the game on. We've installed this update and have also played it on the Switch 2.

The catch is you'll need to have access to a Poncle account or create one, which will then unlock the cross-save "cloud slot" feature. Here are the other updates included in this latest Nintendo patch (via GoNintendo):

Vampire Survivors - Switch Update, 11th June 2025 (Version 1.13.111)

Added Cross-Save feature

Added accounts system to Nintendo Switch,

Fixed new DLC crashing on Switch,

Fixed title crashing after picking up the Rosary at the end of the “Holy Forbidden” stage,

Un-bolded text on main menu DLC button to fix incorrect/broken font,

Fixed chests with dual characters at some points only awarding chests to the secondary character,

Fixed Emerald Diorama secrets icons,

Fixed missing text on unlocks menu,

Added attack animations to all versions of Jonathan,

Fixed Maruto getting Eskiziburr again after evolving it,

Added Emerald Diorama weapons to Super Candybox Turbo II,

Fixed enemy speed scaling in Ice Age Adventure,

Fixed Imakoo gaining bonus recovery instead of bonus might when triggering showstopper,

Fixed Hypergravity glimmer tech preventing boss enemies from moving,

Stopped showing cat followers in results screen,

Fixed Foscari Adventure achievement for “The Sly Swashbuckler” which could be completed with the with the wrong character,

Fixed Purple Treasure Chests in Room 1665 not rewarding Arcanas,

Fixed main character followers being unable to collect little hearts that had been spawned for them,

Fixed error on Menya Moonspell when Max Weapon set to 1 and using Sapphire Mist,

Fixed Unlocked Cosmo in Ice Age adventure which didn’t unlock the progress,

Fixed results screen UI spilling out of frame,

Fixed spell to unlock “The Coop”,

Removed Intuition from Candybox,

Added Embrace of Gaea in Super Candybox,

Fixed Triangle Kick glimmer which stopped firing when weapon goes into Limit Break,

Fixed Mr S adventure merchant broken text,

Fixed softlock when Report! fires,

Fixed Emerald Diorama name on loading screen,

Fixed Coop bestiary entries showing the wrong stage in the “Found In” field; showing as “Mad Forest” rather than “The Coop”,

Fixed duplicating Librarian,

Fixed text for collected Gold Eggs is not displaying correctly

The cross-save feature was originally teased and released on other platforms earlier this year, so it's nice to see it's now available on the Switch systems as well.

If we hear about a dedicated Switch 2 update for Vampire Survivors or anything similar in the future, we'll let you know. For now, though, it's fine to play the game in its current state on Nintendo's new hardware. It's also available for just $4.99 / £3.99 (or your regional equivalent) on the eShop.