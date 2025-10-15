We've seen a fair few game-inspired cookbooks in our time, though few have looked quite as delicious as Paper Plates, a newly-revealed recipe book that's absolutely rammed with Paper Mario sweetness.
This one comes from JobJobLLC, the team behind the Zelda-inspired culinary venture 'The Legend's Cookbook', and 'Brawl in the Family' artist Matthew Taranto. It promises 35 recipes, all with a Paper Mario twist, and enough of the series' iconic art stylings that you'd assume it's been plucked from the backdrop of an unassuming Thousand-Year Door locale.
The book recently launched on Kickstarter, where it hopes to raise $35,000 (around £26,000) by 15th November to make its dishy dreams a reality. It's already almost halfway there (and that's after just one day), with some pretty appealing Backer Rewards from a hardcover copy of the book to a denim overalls-esque apron — we're particularly fond of the idea of the latter.
While the adorable aesthetic was enough to draw us in, the recipes themselves look super appetising. Every dish has a pinch of Paper Mario to it too, so if the likes of Honey Shrooms or Checkerboard Cookies sound up your street, you're in luck.
Naturally, all of this is dependent on Paper Plates hitting its Kickstarter goal in the coming weeks, so be sure to keep an eye out for updates on its fundraising page if the mere idea has already got your mouth a-watering.
What do you make of this cookbook? Are you hungry just reading about it? Let your tummy rumble in the comments below.
Of course, any enthusiasm for this is significantly dampened by the upcoming swath of unfunny "Nintendo legal" comments and jokes
Already got to hear (and so supported) this myself thanks to a Kickstarter email - anyway, it's a great idea and I'm glad that now there's this article about it here on Nintendo Life, too!
I absolutely love the idea of this! Hopefully they meet their goal and are able to release their book.
I love Pancake Doopliss
Hi NintendoLife, thanks for the shout-out for our book and its Kickstarter! It's been a lot of fun to work out the recipes and try my hand at paper-style illustrations, so I hope everyone is excited to see how it turns out.
@MatthewTaranto eyyyy the art is amazing! I love the style, I've tried and failed to replicate it haha. Best of luck!
