We've seen a fair few game-inspired cookbooks in our time, though few have looked quite as delicious as Paper Plates, a newly-revealed recipe book that's absolutely rammed with Paper Mario sweetness.

This one comes from JobJobLLC, the team behind the Zelda-inspired culinary venture 'The Legend's Cookbook', and 'Brawl in the Family' artist Matthew Taranto. It promises 35 recipes, all with a Paper Mario twist, and enough of the series' iconic art stylings that you'd assume it's been plucked from the backdrop of an unassuming Thousand-Year Door locale.

The book recently launched on Kickstarter, where it hopes to raise $35,000 (around £26,000) by 15th November to make its dishy dreams a reality. It's already almost halfway there (and that's after just one day), with some pretty appealing Backer Rewards from a hardcover copy of the book to a denim overalls-esque apron — we're particularly fond of the idea of the latter.

While the adorable aesthetic was enough to draw us in, the recipes themselves look super appetising. Every dish has a pinch of Paper Mario to it too, so if the likes of Honey Shrooms or Checkerboard Cookies sound up your street, you're in luck.

Paper Plates, our Paper Mario-inspired cookbook is finally live! Check it out. Tons of love and paper craft was poured into this silly project. We even have a little jingle. www.kickstarter.com/projects/437... — Legend’s Cookbook (@legendscookbook.jobjobllc.com) 2025-10-14T14:34:21.564Z

Naturally, all of this is dependent on Paper Plates hitting its Kickstarter goal in the coming weeks, so be sure to keep an eye out for updates on its fundraising page if the mere idea has already got your mouth a-watering.

What do you make of this cookbook? Are you hungry just reading about it? Let your tummy rumble in the comments below.