If you end up making the trip to the Nintendo Museum any time soon, you'll be able to purchase an official museum book.

The Nintendo Museum Official Book Vol. 01 goes on sale at Art Gallery on 2nd October 2025 (that's today!) for 1,650 yen. It features an "in-depth guide to the museum" and also celebrates Super Mario's 40th anniversary.

Notably, there's an "English Version" of the book available, and it's the first volume – so there's presumably more to come. Here's the official announcement via the Nintendo Museum's social media account.

[Notice]Beginning Thursday, October 2, the Nintendo Museum Official Book Vol. 1 will be available for purchase at the Art Gallery located on the 2nd floor of Exhibition Building 1. This exclusive publication offers an in-depth guide to the museum and includes special features celebrating the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. *Please note that only cashless payments are accepted.

If we hear any updates about this book, its availability, or future volumes, we'll let you know. This follows Nintendo's recent Art Gallery opening at the museum, which features art from Mario's games. There'll also be a "limited-time" lighting display at the museum, taking place this December.