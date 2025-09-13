In case you missed it during the Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 announcement, Rosalina's Storybook will be getting a physical release.

This product is based on the same storybook featured in Super Mario Galaxy and will be available via the My Nintendo Store website. The US store has now confirmed it will be priced at $24.99 (or your regional equivalent) and arrives later this year on 25th November 2025.

Nintendo has teamed up with Dark Horse Books to release this "beautiful hardcover volume". It's worth noting that the new pages featured in the upcoming releases won't be included in the physical print. Here's the official fine print about this from the latest Direct broadcast:

"Rosalina's Storybook does not include newly added pages from the Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 games."

And here's the official description, along with another look:

Our story begins a very, very long time ago with a young girl who spotted a rusted spaceship holding a small star child, Luma. This is the tale of that young girl and that star child going on a great journey together, searching for one thing and finding something else altogether. This is the tale of Rosalina and the Lumas and the secret of their special bond. Featuring the actual art and story from Super Mario Galaxy, this book will be treasured by fans whether they’ve spent many hours with the game or are brand new to the world of Rosalina and the Lumas. Arriving November 25, 2025, Dark Horse Books and Nintendo present Rosalina’s Storybook —now displayed in a beautiful hardcover volume.

You can get an email notification about when this product is available to purchase via a sign up page on My Nintendo.