It's an incredibly exciting week for old school RPG fans, with Square Enix releasing Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake on the Switch, Switch 2 and multiple other platforms. This reimagined package comes loaded with not only the trademark HD-2D visuals, but also new features, new locations and new story content.

Ahead of our own review going live later today, the very first critic review has now been shared online. As usual, it comes from the famous Japanese publication Famitsu. So, what is the final verdict?

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

This follow-up to the Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, which is also part of The Erdrick Trilogy, has officially received a score of 9/9/8/8 from the four critics, giving the game a total score of 34/40 (Ryokutya2089 via Gematsu). And if you're wondering, the remake of the third game received 8/9/9/9, adding up to a final score of 35/40.

So, that's the score from Famitsu for Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake. If you're planning to get this game on the Switch or Switch 2, just remember that there's no upgrade path for this one. The Switch 2 version is also a Game-Key Card release.