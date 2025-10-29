Publisher Nicalis and developer Edmund McMillan have announced that The Binding of Isaac: Repentance+ will be heading to the Switch 2 in Q1 2026.

The release will boast the full game alongside key expansions and improvements, plus full cooperative play via online connection. If that's not enough, Repentance+ will also benefit from a full physical release, so no Game-Key Card here, folks.

PSA: The physical versions of The Binding of Isaac: Repentance+, Pastry Panic! and Order Up!! will be real physical game cards, not Game Key Cards. pic.twitter.com/yPQxTH1hj0 October 28, 2025

Pre-orders are available now via the official Nicalis store, though we'll be honest, we felt a bit of minor bit of whiplash at the £54 asking price. It's not horrendous, but it's also not what we'd call 'affordable'.

Now let's check out the key features:

- Online play in all game modes, including daily runs, Greed mode, and challenges.

- Extensive preference filters when hosting or searching for online matches.

- Emote wheel and voice chat for online communication.

- New “Item Descriptions” option reveals the full functionality of items you’ve previously collected.

- New leaderboards for online play.

- Over 700 different items to collect.

- More than 300 enemy types and bosses.

- Multiple difficulty settings, game modes, branching paths and endings to discover.

Chances are this one will almost certainly be available digitally, so we'll be sure to provide more updates, including its price, as soon as we can.