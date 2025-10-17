Team Ninja founder Tomonobu Itagaki, who was also the creator of the fighting game series Dead or Alive and revived Ninja Gaiden for a new generation, has passed away at the age of 58.

A post on his Facebook page originally confirmed this, and we've now got a translation (confirmed by James Mielke via social media):

“Last Words The light of my life is finally fading. The fact that this message has been posted means that the time has finally come. I am no longer in this world. (I'm asking a loved one to make this final post.)

My life has been a series of battles. I kept winning. I've caused a lot of trouble, too. I'm proud to say that I followed my beliefs and fought to the end. I have no regrets. However, I'm filled with regret that I wasn't able to deliver a new work to all my fans. I'm sorry. That's just how it is. So, it goes. Itagaki Tomonobu”

Koei Tecmo's Team Ninja has also issued an official statement on its social accounts, mentioning how it will continue to "carry on the philosophy and creativity that Itagaki-san began":

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Team NINJA's first leader, Tomonobu Itagaki. We will carry on the philosophy and creativity that Itagaki-san began and continue to create games that many gamers will enjoy. Our deepest condolences for his loss. From everyone at Team NINJA"

Various industry veterans have shared their own goodbye messages about Itagaki, including Tekken's Katasuhiro Haruda, Kirby and Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai, Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon, and Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer.

As our colleagues at Time Extension note, Itagaki was never shy of sharing his honest opinions. In 2001, he also established a new studio and was gearing up to develop a new game.

Although Itagaki isn't connected to the new project, next week happens to mark the release of Ninja Gaiden 4 – a collaborative effort between Team Ninja and Platinum Games, and published by Xbox Game Studios.