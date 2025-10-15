Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound got off to a solid start when it arrived on the Switch in July, and since then, it's received multiple updates, including a 60fps mode.

Now, ahead of the release of Ninja Gaiden 4 on Xbox and other platforms next week, the 2D title Ragebound will be celebrating with an exclusive Yakumo skin. This update is completely "free" and is based on the young ninja prodigy in the fourth major entry. Here's the full rundown, and another look:

Hey, Ninjas! As you must already know, NINJA GAIDEN 4’s release is right around the corner! And what better way to prepare than by stepping into the shoes of its new protagonist?

As part of today’s free update, Kenji gets a brand-new Yakumo skin that will be automatically unlocked! Unleash your inner Yakumo, and get ready to slash some demons!

This follows a patch in September, which addressed various bugs and also improved certain aspects of the gameplay. You can see what exactly changed in our previous post. And if you want to find out more about this title, check out our review.