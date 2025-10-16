Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Switch 1 was home to plenty of Warhammer 40,000 titles, so it was only a matter of time before Switch 2 got in on the fun. Well, that time is finally upon us, and the first series title on the new hardware is... the classic RPG Rogue Trader! Wait, that's not Space Marine II.

Yep, there was a part of us that expected to see the immensely popular 2024 shooter as the one to lead the 40k charge on Switch 2, but it looks like we're going for something different.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is a story-rich RPG, where you'll explore the outer space perils of the Koronus Expanse. It boasts all the hallmarks of the genre, with crew-building, tough decisions that have a real effect on the story, and classic isometric turn-based battling. What's more, it seems to do them really rather well.

The game launched on PC, PlayStation and Xbox at the end of 2023 and, while this writer hasn't sampled it himself, it has gone on to rack up almost 15,000 'Very Positive' reviews on Steam. That's not bad going!

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots from its Steam page:

Explore the Koronus Expanse

Begin your adventure aboard your personal, giant voidship, traveling between the multitude of systems within the Koronus Expanse, a barely charted and incredibly perilous region of space. Despite being considered a backwater of the Imperium, this region encompasses an enormous stretch of the void, filled with dangerous creatures and prodigious opportunities for profit and exploration.

Gather your Crew

Rogue Traders never travel alone. Gather your retinue of righteous heroes, twisted psykers, and perfidious xenos. All of them are ready to follow you into the darkness between the stars. They will offer you counsel, aid you in battle, and allow you to amass ever more power. In return, you can guide them through their own personal journeys, changing their destinies forever.

Your Decisions Matter

During quests show your subjects mercy or disdain, stay faithful to the God-Emperor, or consort with enemies of Mankind - your every decision and every act, even in character creation, is changing the in-game open world and those who inhabit it.

Plan your Actions Carefully

Slaughter the enemies of Mankind in a fully-fledged isometric turn-based tactical combat. Take advantage of cover, the environment, and careful positioning to overpower your enemies. When that is not enough - use your companion`s powerful abilities to turn the tide of battle and achieve victory even in the direst of situations. Our video game adaption of the classic Rogue Trader ruleset allows an enormous number of possibilities for you to explore.

OwlCat hasn't provided a specific release date for this one just yet outside of the teasing "coming soon", but we'll be keeping an eye out over the coming months for more info.

Are you happy to see Rogue Trader make its way to Switch 2? Would you rather have led with Space Marine II? Let us know in the comments.