We're at the point in the year where various outlets, companies, and events are handing out all sorts of nominations and awards.

With this in mind, Time Magazine's website has featured the Switch 2 on its "best inventions" list of 2025. It mentions how this list features 300 of the "best inventions making the world better, smarter, and more fun", and includes categories like robotics, accessibility, apps and software, and artificial intelligence.

The Switch 2 is listed under the 'Entertainment & Gaming' category, which is all about revolutionising how "we play, create, and consume content". One other notable device featured on this list is Xbox's ROG Xbox Ally X. Here's the official summary for the Switch 2 listing, along with the other inventions featured in this category:

"The original Nintendo Switch rewrote the rules for portable gaming. Its 2025 sequel increases the power without sacrificing portability. A sampling of its impressive stats: An Nvidia Tegra T239 chip, alongside dedicated ray-tracing and Deep Learning Super-Sampling (DLSS) cores, lets the new model run at 4K on TVs, while the on-device 7.9-inch HDR display runs handheld titles at 1080p and 120Hz, meaning there’s no flicker during gameplay. Its 12 GB of LPDDR5X memory also helps keep sprawling open worlds stutter-free. Launched in June, the console sold 3.5 million units in its first week—making it Nintendo’s fastest-selling hardware ever."

TIME Best Inventions of 2025 - Entertainment & Gaming

Epson Lifestudio Flex Plus - Powerful Streaming, Anywhere

Falcon's Flight - The World's Biggest Rollercoaster

Nintendo Switch 2 - Blockbuster Gaming Console

Samsung Premiere 5 - A 4K Touchscreen Projector

Soundcore Rave 3S - On-Demand Karaoke

ROG Xbox Ally X - A Gaming PC On The Go

You can see the other categories and inventions listed on the Time website. The Switch 2 was also recently shortlisted for a 'best gaming hardware' award alongside the system's Pro Controller. The exclusives Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza have recently appeared on some award lists as well.