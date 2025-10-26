Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

McDonald's Japan recently teamed up with Capcom's Street Fighter series to offer a new range of burgers.

If you're not able to make it to Japan in time to taste test each one, this might be the next best thing. The global fast food restaurant is now offering free codes for Street Fighter 6 which unlock "McDonald's EX" colours for certain characters. This includes different colours for select Ryu, Chun-Li and Ken outfits.

And here's each code via the McDonald's Japan social media account. To unlock each colour in the game, you'll need to navigate to the options menu and scroll down to "Input event code". From there, you can redeem each outfit colour.

McDonald's EX Colour (Ryu)

M3L4-WJAK-8FCH-6AYV

McDonald's EX Colour (Chun-Li)

CDU9-BBPC-DNQU-98M9

McDonald's EX Colour (Ken)

LFCU-8RYT-7MP9-RH8F

Nintendo Life can confirm these codes can be redeemed in local copies of Street Fighter 6 on Switch 2. Just keep in mind, to access these colours, you'll need to have unlocked or purchased the specific outfit for each character.

These codes can be redeemed until 12th December 2025. There's also a McDonald's EX colour for M.Bison, but this is apparently a gift region-locked to Japan.