At the end of the Dragon Ball FighterZ finals at EVO France, Bandai Namco shared some exciting news. The highlight was the teaser announcement of a new warrior. It's Super Saiyan 4 Goku (Daima), and he's arriving at some point in Spring 2026.

Along with this was the announcement of a balance adjustment update. This will be arriving tomorrow on 12th October 2025. Bandai Namco highlighted how "successfully timing a Z-Reflect can turn the tide of battle". Along with this, every character is getting updated.

As you can see in the trailer above, legends of the game's competitive scene will also be returning at the Dragon Ball FighterZ Masters Showdown at Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026. This event will take place in Los Angeles, California at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall between 18th to 19th April 2026.

Dragon Ball FighterZ was released on the original Switch in 2018, and was followed by multiple game updates and DLC characters. You can find out more in our review on Nintendo Life.