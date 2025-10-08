Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds was released for the Switch at the end of last month, and now in an update, Sega has locked in the first Season Pass DLC release date.

This included a teaser trailer and the confirmation that the paid Minecraft Pack will be arriving on 8th October 2025. It contains Steve, Alex and Creeper, along with a new track. This is available in the Season Pass and Digital Deluxe Edition, or you can purchase the standalone pack.





This will also be joined by the in-game Minecraft Festival, which will run from 9th October until 12th October and is free to join, even if you don't have access to the pack.

This pack will be followed by SpongeBob, Pac-Man, Mega Man, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Avatar: Legends. The Switch 2 Edition of the game is also on the way, but we don't have a release date for it just yet.