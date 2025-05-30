Celebrated Swedish developer Simogo — most well known for its two most-recent games, Sayonara Wild Hearts and Lorelei and the Laser Eyes — has shared a little teaser of an iOS gem running on Switch, hinting at a potential console port.

That game is Device 6, a text-based adventure game that launched on mobile and tablets back in 2013. Using text, sound, and images, you're attempting to escape a mysterious island after waking up inside a castle, and all you can remember is a strange doll.

In the clip shared on Bluesky, the game looks to be running on a Switch lite both horizontally and vertically, in Tate mode. Rounding off the tease is a very simple two-word phrase — "DEVICE Switch".

Obviously, this isn't an official official announcement, but clearly Simogo has been working on getting its 12 year old game onto the hybrid device.

Visually creative and incredibly smart, Device 6 was a huge critical darling when it launched, with IGN calling it "one of the smartest and most rewarding games I've played in years" and TouchArcade lauding similar praise, saying that "you’re sure to be creeped out, entertained, and thoroughly delighted by its inventive approach to interactive storytelling".

Let's hope we get to turn the pages of this mystery on Switch sometime soon. We'll pop the original reveal trailer below so you can get a sense for what Device 6 is all about, but let us know in the comments if you've played this gem.