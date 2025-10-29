Shujinkou, the DRPG that also offers up some excellent Japanese language-learning tools, has been updated to version 1.0.2 on Switch.

The biggest improvement here is in the graphics. A new Visual Fidelity option has been added to the menu to enable the game to run at an even crisper resolution on Switch and Switch 2. Developer Rice Games has stated that this may result in some unsavoury frame drops on the original Switch, but those on Switch 2 can expect the same performance.

We've also got a whole bunch of bug fixes based on player feedback, so without further ado, let's get into it...

New Features

There is now a new “ Visual Fidelity ” setting in the Options Menu that improves visual graphics at the cost of performance on the Nintendo Switch. The performance is largely unaffected on stronger devices, and we strongly recommend enabling this setting on Nintendo Switch 2.

Bug Fixes

Fix issue where Kaifuku Ball could not be used outside of battle.

Fix a game softlock/freeze when approaching a certain boss battle from a certain position and angle in the final area of Labyrinth 2.

Fix an issue with button input sometimes not working smoothly when selecting party members for a special battle.

Fix an issue with button input in the Tsuri (fishing) minigame occasionally causing the game to stall after a completed reel.

Fix an issue with camera clipping in the Omikuji system.

Fixed a few typos and accidental usage of kanji in certain furigana-only fields.

Fix a rare bug where a character’s Onsen outfit could stay in place even in dialogue taking place outside of the Onsen.

Fix rare case of game freezing (harmless, but for too long) when saving the game.

Fix issue with being unable to interact with Kunihiko in Fuu Underground when playing Okkake no Osakenori.

Fix harmless error that may appear when a Yajuu joins a normal battle.

Fix input error that could take place when spamming inputs in the Fuu Underground.

Fix residual errors that may pop up when finishing Okkake no Osakenori.

Fix the equipment type of two late game equipment pieces.

Fix very small navigation issue with buttons and controllers for a couple dozen spots.

Fix typos and other issues found in a few dialogue scenes.

Fix a progression bug that only occurs for some players in Labyrinth 10.

Fix an equipment duplication error.

Fixed a few instances of graphical clipping in certain labyrinths.

Players can no longer access the Enemy View menu while the Kanakae UI is active.

Remove “No Extra Notes” text from Okkake no Osakenori to prevent text overflow.

Reduce special effects intensity of certain battles to improve overall performance.

Unity vulnerability fix has been implemented.

Shujinkou is available now via the Switch eShop for £26.99 / $29.99. Interestingly, Rice Games has confirmed that one player has already surpassed 200 hours of in-game time, which is quite the feat after under a month.