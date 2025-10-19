The Switch Online service has already been expanded with GameCube games this year, and the Virtual Boy library will be making a comeback early next year. Now, a new Nintendo patent filed in April and published this week has ignited rumours about Nintendo DS games potentially returning in the future.

As highlighted by Mike Odyssey on social media (via GoNintendo), the three methods of dual-screen gaming detailed include "Dual Screen (Parent and Child Screens), Single Screen Mode (Picture in Picture) and Switch Mode (Switch between Screens)". You can read the abstract and see each image in the post:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k



1. Dual Screen (Parent screen, child screen)

2. Single Screen Mode (Picture in… Nintendo DS coming to NSO Confirmed! Patent Discovery of a lifetime! Breaking News! The following patent shows how Nintendo will manage the dual screen situation on Switch 2. You will have 3 options.1. Dual Screen (Parent screen, child screen)2. Single Screen Mode (Picture in… pic.twitter.com/MH1Ytv4Kfo October 16, 2025

The Nintendo DS library previously appeared on Wii U's Virtual Console service. It featured over 30 games and supported touch interaction on the system's GamePad. Considering this particular collection has already appeared on a Nintendo online service, it wouldn't be the biggest surprise if it did resurface at some point in the future.

Of course, this is just a patent, so it doesn't necessarily guarantee anything is in the pipeline for the Switch Online 'Nintendo Classics' library, and it could just be Nintendo going about its usual business. If we do hear anything else about this latest discovery, we'll let you know.