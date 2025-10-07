Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

More than five years after its initial console release, the retro FPS title Ion Fury is finally getting its DLC expansion later this month.

Titled Ion Fury: Aftershock, the expansion was originally launched in October 2023 for PC, so it's been pretty much two whole years of waiting for console owners to receive the same treatment. Heck, a full sequel, Phantom Fury, has even launched in the interim.





- Ion Fury - 60% off

- Aftershock - 34% off

- Ion Fury + Aftershock Bundle - 50% offpic.twitter.com/RGhQ3HFddA After a long wait it's finally coming! Aftershock arrives on consoles in October 2025!🥳As part of #Boomstock2025 Ion Fury and Aftershock are on sale until Sept. 27:- Ion Fury - 60% off- Aftershock - 34% off- Ion Fury + Aftershock Bundle - 50% off https://t.co/c3BQkMs2iW September 23, 2025

Better late than never though, right? Let's check out the key features:

Uncharted Territories, Higher Stakes: Ignite the Fury with a gripping new campaign. Traverse 15 freshly-designed levels teeming with lurking adversaries.



Fresh Faces of Evil: Heskel’s been busy. Meet his new lineup of augmented monstrosities itching for a fight.



Packing More Heat: Enhance your firepower with new weapons and tools.



Push Your Limits: Challenge your skills with the grueling new Angel of Death difficulty level.



Ride On: Find out what a rotorcycle is and engage in white-knuckle vehicular combat.



Old, Yet New: Immerse yourself in Arrange mode for a fresh new take on all 28 levels from the original 2019 campaign, featuring new areas, new enemy encounters, and more.



Packed With Content: Engage in a total of 43 additional levels of sheer mayhem. See Ion Fury through a whole new lens.

Our review for Ion Fury back in 2020 described it as the "time-travelling love letter from the past you’ve been waiting for", praising its challenging combat and intricately designed levels, but noting that the boss battles were uninspired, ultimately awarding it a score of 7/10.