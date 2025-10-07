More than five years after its initial console release, the retro FPS title Ion Fury is finally getting its DLC expansion later this month.
Titled Ion Fury: Aftershock, the expansion was originally launched in October 2023 for PC, so it's been pretty much two whole years of waiting for console owners to receive the same treatment. Heck, a full sequel, Phantom Fury, has even launched in the interim.
Better late than never though, right? Let's check out the key features:
Uncharted Territories, Higher Stakes: Ignite the Fury with a gripping new campaign. Traverse 15 freshly-designed levels teeming with lurking adversaries.
Fresh Faces of Evil: Heskel’s been busy. Meet his new lineup of augmented monstrosities itching for a fight.
Packing More Heat: Enhance your firepower with new weapons and tools.
Push Your Limits: Challenge your skills with the grueling new Angel of Death difficulty level.
Ride On: Find out what a rotorcycle is and engage in white-knuckle vehicular combat.
Old, Yet New: Immerse yourself in Arrange mode for a fresh new take on all 28 levels from the original 2019 campaign, featuring new areas, new enemy encounters, and more.
Packed With Content: Engage in a total of 43 additional levels of sheer mayhem. See Ion Fury through a whole new lens.
Our review for Ion Fury back in 2020 described it as the "time-travelling love letter from the past you’ve been waiting for", praising its challenging combat and intricately designed levels, but noting that the boss battles were uninspired, ultimately awarding it a score of 7/10.