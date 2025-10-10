Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Update [ ]: We'd imagine that a good bunch of fellow Pokémon fans will have wrapped up Legends: Z-A by now, but October's not out for the count yet! There's yet more 'mon content ('montent'?) arriving in the UK today, as the latest series of the Pokémon Horizons anime has landed on BBC iPlayer.

The Pokémon Company shared this release date a few weeks ago now, but with all of the other Poké news landing in our brains in the time since, we thought it was only right to give you all a quick reminder.

You'll find the first 11 episodes of the new series, 'Rising Hope', on iPlayer right now, or catch a new ep at 5:10pm GMT on Mondays-Thursdays on CBBC.

Original Story: Not content with only releasing a new mainline game and tickets to the upcoming pop-up store in October, The Pokémon Company is bringing even more monster-catching content to the UK in the coming weeks with a new series of the Pokémon Horizons anime.

Part one of the third season, subtitled 'Rising Hope', will arrive on BBC iPlayer on 27th October, with more episodes following in the future. Those in the US will have to wait a little longer before it makes its regional debut on Netflix on 6th January 2026.

Here's an official synopsis of what we can expect from this third season:

It’s been one year since the events in Laqua left the Rising Volt Tacklers without a leader and a way forward, but a mysterious pink mist that harms Pokémon spurs Liko and Roy into action! Both Trainers have gained confidence and strength alongside their Pokémon, including Roy’s newest friend, a yellow Lucario capable of Mega Evolution. They’re joined by Dot, an intel-gathering expert, and Ult, a brash young Trainer who considers Roy his rival. Determined to rebuild the Rising Volt Tacklers and fulfill a promise made in Laqua, Liko, Roy, and friends are training harder than ever as they take on the Explorers and forge a new path!

If all of that means nothing to you, then you can catch up on seasons one and two on iPlayer right now to work out what's going down with Liko, Roy and the gang.

As a reminder, Pokémon Legends: Z-A arrives before all that, with both the Switch 1 and Switch 2 versions launching next week on 16th October.