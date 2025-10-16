It's a hard pass from me. There are no themed accessories and the bundle is worse value for money than the Mario Kart bundle (as MKW retails for AU$10 more, yet these bundles cost the same). The announcement of paid DLC also cemented my decision to skip the game until a physical DLC release materialises (as it previously did for Sword/Shield and Scarlet/Violet).

I'm not interested in a digital copy of the game anyway, which further diminished any desire to buy this.

Between the extremely underwhelming physical library (mainly due to the hideously common practice of GKCs) and poor battery life, I'll be holding out for the inevitable hardware revision (the Switch 1 got a new SKU with a better battery not too long after it launched). I might grab third party games that I suspect may go out of print in the meantime (ahead of the actual console), but a handheld PC is looking more and more appealing by the day, and I suspect that Nintendo will lose a lot of their hardcore audience to the competition in the long term if the physical library continues to languish in this way. If I'm not given the option to own third party games on Switch 2, then I'll gravitate to a platform that will. I'll take a DRM-free digital on PC over a GKC, with the only possible exception being a blockbuster game that isn't available on GOG, but it would need to be a bloody top tier game to tempt me, and I've only bought a tiny handful of "download required" games on Switch 1.