Spooky season is well and truly upon us, and Nintendo has marked the occasion by dropping the excellent Luigi's Mansion onto the Switch 2's GameCube NSO library.

Many of us will be diving back in today for the first time in decades, but with so many hours spent with Luigi's Mansion 2, 3, and 2 HD in the years since, you might find the original's inverted controls a little confusing.

The game is very aim-based, with a tight grip on Luigi's flashlight and vacuum being essential for some ghost bustin', but the game has the Y-axis inverted by default. So, when you first enter the mansion, moving the right stick down will move Luigi's light up, and moving the stick up will point the torch down.

It certainly takes some getting used to if you're coming to the OG after playing the later entries, but if you find yourself repeatedly forgetting which way is up, there is a way you can change things to uninvert the controls.

To 'fix' Luigi's Mansion's inverted camera on Switch 2, follow these steps:

While playing Luigi's Mansion in NSO, hit ' - ' to open the Suspend Menu

' to open the Suspend Menu Go to ' View/Change Controls '

' Select ' Change Controls '

' Choose the control you want to change ('Change Flashlight or Vacuum Direction Up/Down', in this instance), then select the command you want to change it to.

Any changes you make will be shown on the new control menu in red, just like the picture below:

And just like that, you can consider the controls uninverted! You can change it back at any time by heading to the 'Change Controls' menu and hitting 'X'.

Of course, there is another control method for Luigi's Mansion, which is still in this NSO version. 'Sidestep' controls keep Luigi facing the same direction, whichever way you move the left stick, while the right stick will make him spin to move the flashlight/vacuum.

It's not a control scheme that we were ever particularly keen on back in the GameCube days, but you can still try it out for yourself on Switch 2 NSO by pressing '+', then moving to 'Control Style: Sidestep' on the right. Don't worry, you can swap back whenever you want to!

So there you have it, the choice is yours! Will you be playing Luigi's Mansion with the original inverted controls, or will you be remapping on Switch 2? What about the 'Standard vs. Sidestep' debate? You can let us know your preferences in the following polls.

Will you play Luigi's Mansion with original or remapped controls on Switch 2? Original all the way! I'll be remapping right from the start! I'm not playing it, but I just wanted to vote... Will you play Luigi's Mansion with original or remapped controls on Switch 2? (40 votes) Original all the way! 28 % I'll be remapping right from the start! 63 % I'm not playing it, but I just wanted to vote... 10 %