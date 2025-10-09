Pokémon Legends: Z-A for Switch and Switch 2 launches next week on 16th October 2025, and ahead of the big release, we've got a few developments.

Firstly, if you've purchased a digital copy of the title from the eShop, the preload should now (or at least soon) be showing up on your system's HOME Menu. As a reminder, the Switch version of this game can also be redeemed with a game voucher in select regions. Nintendo will also be offering a paid Switch 2 upgrade for the original release as well.

If you want to pick up a physical copy, be sure to check out our pre-order guide here on Nintendo Life. Nintendo will also be offering a hardware bundle, which comes packaged with the Switch 2 and the game.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Along with this news about preloads, the game has also reportedly received an update, bumping it up to Version 1.0.1. We don't know the details about this just yet, but if we hear anything, we'll be sure to let you know.