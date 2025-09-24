And yet, we were not the only ones to go hands-on with the game, oh no. Other outlets have also shared their preview thoughts after attending a similar session, so let's try to get an idea of the consensus, shall we?

We'll kick things off with VGC. The outlet seemed pretty hot on the game, praising the returning catching mechanics and bold battle swings — even if the latter may be initially difficult for long-time fans:

The speed with which Pokémon can be caught is as satisfying as it was in the first Legends game, and is as close as the series has come to the idea of being a bug catcher sneaking up on a rare creature, the inspiration for the series as a whole.

Eurogamer seemed slightly cooler on the new battle system, noting its potential for chaos and frustration:

This is Pokémon going full real-time action, ultimately, with your character frequently dodge-rolling around the Wild Zone or crouching behind cars in the Z-A Royales, as Pokémon attacks fly. I've nothing against that in principle, much as I love Pokémon's classic, highly tactical turn-based battle system. The only concern is the implementation: this feels, at first pass, like a system retro-fitted onto a series that already has all kinds of baggage, as opposed to proper ground-up reimagining of how Pokémon-on-Pokémon combat might work.

On the flip side, GamesRadar had much more fun with these new battle mechanics, believing that Z-A "has what it takes to rejuvenate Game Freak's tried and tested RPG formula":

I feel like I have so much to learn about its new combat mechanics, as the experience so far feels like relearning so much of what I knew – especially after seeing just how different certain moves can behave compared to the turn-based games.

IGN kept the good vibes coming, even if it was in a slightly more sceptical way. The outlet's preview praised the game's Wild Zones and potential depth of battle mechanics, but worried things may become a little repetitive in the long run:

Legends: Z-A’s gameplay loop is unique, and I’m looking forward to experimenting with and mastering the new, real-time battle system. I appreciate the risks Pokémon is taking here - I just hope they fully pay off.

Finally, Polygon was all about the battle system, praising Z-A's depth and "thrilling" gameplay: