It's been incredibly busy in the land of Nintendo recently with the arrival of the Switch 2, and in case you missed the initial announcement in July, Nintendo announced it would be discontinuing Switch Online Game Vouchers.

It has now issued another notice about this via its customer support social account for Japan – reminding Switch users that these vouchers will no longer be sold after 30th January 2026. It has also shared a notice about how the software currently listed for the voucher program does not include Switch 2 titles.

The games that you can redeem with these vouchers include Switch titles and the original Switch versions of certain other games. For example, the latest title to join the game voucher list is the Switch version of Pokémon Legends: Z-A, which is due out alongside the Switch 2 version on 16th October 2025. Notably, there'll also be a paid Switch 2 upgrade for the Switch version of Z-A.

Some other titles currently featured in this voucher program include Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition and titles like Super Mario Party Jamboree (which also offers a paid Switch 2 upgrade). Multiple other Switch titles featured in the voucher program have recently received free Switch 2 upgrades from Nintendo as well.

Although Switch Online Game Vouchers will no longer be available to purchase after the first month of next year, any vouchers you have will remain valid for 12 months after purchase. Nintendo has said it also plans to continue to add Switch titles to the Game Voucher catalogue throughout 2026.